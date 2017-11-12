IN Focus: VP talks tax reform, issues statement on Roy Moore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - During a visit Thursday to his home state, Vice President Mike Pence again made the case for tax reform in a round-table discussion on the GOP’s plan to overhaul the tax code.

“We’re going continue to work on advancing the kind of tax relief that will create sustained growth in this economy,” said Pence during a speech at TKO Graphix in Plainfield.

Facing a friendly crowd, Pence said he was there to listen, but his role as President Trump's number one salesman was clear.

“This isn’t a Republican or a Democrats issue, this is a jobs issue,” said Pence.

Flanked by Indiana small-business owners, Pence tied the Trump administration’s plan for tax reform to job creation; arguing that when you pay less in taxes, there’s more to reinvest locally.

“Our biggest resource is our people and the right kind of tax cuts will make it possible for American businesses to invest more in the American people,” said Pence, “and that’s an exciting opportunity.”

The GOP House plan would also simplify tax brackets, reducing the number from seven to four and bring the average tax burden down across all income levels. The plan would also lower corporate tax rates from thirty-five percent to twenty.

President Trump has campaigned heavily on overhauling the tax code. It is now a major goal for the administration, which so has far seen little legislative success.

“The President wants to put more money in working families’ pockets,” said Pence, “making it possible that the first $24,000 in income for families will be completely tax free.”

But keeping the focus on tax reform is getting more challenging, in the midst of a growing scandal involving GOP senate candidate Roy Moore.

After the tax reform event on Thursday, the VP's press secretary issued a statement on the Moore scandal.

"The Vice President found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," said Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah in a written statement.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) issued a similar statement when asked for comment before the tax reform event on Thursday.

"These allegations are extremely disturbing and if it's true, he should step out of the race immediately," said Young.

"I think he should withdraw from the election," said Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN). "The facts surrounding what happened in Alabama are pretty clear and I think that would be the best thing to do."