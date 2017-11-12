× Colts blow two TD lead and lose to Steelers 20-17

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Steelers rallied from a two touchdown deficit to beat the Colts 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday.

Chris Boswell nailed a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Pittsburgh the win.

The Colts built a 17-3 lead thanks to a couple of long scoring strikes. Jacoby Brissett hit Donte Moncrief for a 60-yard touchdown early in the second quarter for the first points of the game.

Brissett then connected with Chester Rogers for a 61-yard touchdown on the Colts first possession of the second half. The score was Rogers’ first career TD in the NFL.

The Steelers got back into the game with a Ben Roethlisberger to JuJu Smith-Schuster seven-yard score.

Pittsburgh then took advantage of a Brissett interception deep in Colts territory. Roethlisberger found Vance McDonald for another seven-yard touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game at 17.

The Colts now sit at 3-7. They are off next week for the bye and will return to game action by hosting Tennessee on November 26th.