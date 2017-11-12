Carmel’s Marching Greyhounds come out on top at Bands of America Grand Nationals

Posted 10:56 am, November 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11AM, November 12, 2017

Photo courtesy of the Carmel H.S. Bands Facebook page

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bands from across the country traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals this weekend, but a local school came out on top.

Carmel High School’s Marching Greyhounds snagged first place in the prestigious competition. This was the school’s fourth national championship, according to the Grand Nationals blog.

Not far behind, Avon High School’s Marching Black and Gold took third place after the three days of competition at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A southern Indiana band, Castle High School’s Marching Knights, also placed in the top 10. They came in eighth place.

Here’s how the finalists placed:

  1. Carmel H.S., IN
  2. Broken Arrow H.S., OK
  3. Avon H.S., IN
  4. Marcus H.S., TX
  5. Flower Mound H.S., TX
  6. Dobyns-Bennett H.S., TN
  7. The Woodlands H.S., TX
  8. Castle H.S., IN
  9. Blue Springs H.S., MO
  10. Union H.S., OK
  11. Marian Catholic H.S., IL
  12. Round Rock H.S., TX

