Avon police wins grant from Ben Roethlisberger to buy new K9 partner

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department announced Sunday that they received a grant to purchase a new K9 partner, courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

It will be the second K9 for the department. Roethlisberger’s foundation has funded over $1.65 million dollars over the last ten years to support K9 units across the country.

Chief Sean Stoops released this statement about the generous grant:

“The Avon Police Department is humbled to learn that we were selected to receive the 2017 Ben Roethlisberger Foundation grant. This is an honor and privilege for the Avon Police Department, and we wish to thank Mr. Roethlisberger and his foundation for such a wonderful opportunity to make a positive impact in our community. The Avon Police Department would also like to commend Mr. Roethlisberger for his passion, dedication and generosity that he has demonstrated throughout the United States to help law enforcement agencies. The Avon Police Department looks forward to partnering with the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation in the fight against illegal narcotic distribution, sales and abuse. The Foundation’s generosity will assist the Avon Police Department with the purchase of an additional K-9 unit that will be focused on the interdiction of illegal drugs such as heroin, and other dangerous opioids that have destroyed and taken so many lives. With this grant and the dedication of the men and women of the Avon Police Department, we now have the opportunity to substantially increase our resources to help reduce illegal drug activity in our community and potentially save lives.”

Indiana State Police also won a grant from Roethlisberger’s foundation. They plan to use the $10,000 to purchase training equipment.