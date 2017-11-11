× Romeo Langford cuts list: IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The top basketball recruit in the state of Indiana, Romeo Langford has narrowed his final list of colleges to just three.

Indiana remains in the running, along with Kansas and Vanderbilt. He eliminated North Carolina and UCLA.

The five-star shooting guard from New Albany announced his final three via his Twitter account.

Langford attended IU’s annual Hoosier Hysteria event on October 21st to help tip-off the new season. The crowd chanted his name as the festivities began in Assembly Hall.

He’s averaged 29 points per game the last two seasons, leading the Bulldogs to the 2016 class 4A state championship.