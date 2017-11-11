× Andrew Luck is in Europe for consultation on injured right shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck is looking abroad for a remedy to his right shoulder issues.

The Indianapolis Colts’ franchise quarterback is in Europe for treatment on the shoulder, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN first reported the news.

Luck saw his comeback from January surgery to repair a partially-torn posterior labrum in his right shoulder hit a snag last month when soreness and inflammation forced him to cease the throwing portion of his rehab program. He received a cortisone shot in the shoulder, hoping that would alleviate the problem.

When that wasn’t the case, the Colts placed Luck on the season-ending injured reserve list Nov. 3. At the time, general manager general manager Chris Ballard said Luck would continue to rehab and additional surgery was not anticipated.

Ballard also stressed none of the specialists visited by Luck said the injury was the type that would threaten Luck’s career. He put no timeframe on when Luck might resume throwing.

“I’m not getting career-ending injury from anybody,’’ Ballard said. “What we’re getting from the doctors is have patience. Have patience with the rehab process.’’

Luck’s reported trip to Europe for some type of treatment is an indication he’s exploring all of his options. Some professional athletes, including Peyton Manning and Kobe Bryant, sought non-traditional treatment for injuries in Europe.

Luck resumed throwing Oct. 4 and practiced on a limited basis four times before experiencing soreness and swelling. During his second week of throwing during practice, Luck was lofting passes 40 yards down the field. He first was given a cortisone shot the week of Oct. 16.

Ballard insisted continued rehab by Luck was “the best course of action’’ for his long-term health.

“We’re doing everything we can as an organization to give Andrew a chance and Andrew is doing everything he can to have a chance . . . to have a long-term career,’’ Ballard said. “And that’s what he plans on doing and that’s what we plan on him doing.’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.