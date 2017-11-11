× Purdue falls at No. 25 Northwestern 23-13

Elijah Sindelar threw for 376 yards and two touchdowns, but it was not enough for Purdue to overcome No. 25 Northwestern, as the Wildcats pushed their win streak to five in a row with a 23-13 victory Saturday in Evanston.

Purdue (4-5, 2-5 Big Ten) struggled to get anything working on offense in the first half and trailed Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) 14-0 at the break. The Boilers would outscore their opponents 13-9 in the second half, but a Sindelar interception in the game’s final minute sealed the win for the Wildcats.

With two games left on the season, the Boilers must win both of them to reach six wins and become bowl eligible. they will travel to No. 20 Iowa next Saturday and then close the regular season on November 25 hosting Indiana.