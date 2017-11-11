× Police: Person dead following early Saturday morning house fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Monroe County are investigating the death of a person who was found dead in a house fire that occurred on early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 8000 block of Lewis Lane in northern Monroe County on the report of a fire in the “early hours” of Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office. The coroner’s office is working to identify the person.

At this time, it is not believed that there was any foul play. An autopsy will be conducted Monday morning in Terre Haute.