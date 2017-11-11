× Greenfield firefighter dies following Friday auto body shop fire

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield firefighter has died in the line of duty following a large blaze Friday near downtown Greenfield.

Scott Compton, a 17-year veteran of the department, died following fighting a three-alarm fire at Mueller Auto Body located in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Officials said he went home following battling the fire for seven hours. Later that night, Compton reportedly came back to help crews clean up.

The department said he headed home after that around 10 p.m. and started his normal routine on Saturday morning.

A neighbor reportedly found Compton dead earlier this afternoon. He was also an EMT.

The department told us since he died within a certain time frame of the fire, it is believed to be related.

His cause of death is unknown at this time. We will update this story once more information becomes available.