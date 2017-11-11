Funeral home honors local veterans with #celebratelife event

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Stillinger Family Funeral Home honored the veterans of Hancock County Friday by presenting a free evening event.

At the start of the event, the colors were presented by the Greenfield Veterans Honor Guard.

Then, veterans were presented with “Thank you” cards from students at Greenfield-Central High School.

There was also a documentary that featured the stories of soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in WWII.

Donations were also taken by the Greenfield Veterans Honor Guard, which provides services to Hancock County Veterans and raises funds to support the flags and Memorial Day traditions in Hancock County.

“The veterans of our country and Hancock County have laid their lives on the line to protect our freedom and our community,” said David Stillinger, Owner of Stillinger Family Funeral Home – Pasco Chapel. “It is because of them that we get to live freely and #celebratelife every day.”