'Big heads' missing from IU student section for Archie Miller's debut

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Outside of perimeter defense, the Hoosiers were missing something else Friday night at Assembly Hall.

A source confirmed with CBS4 that the university is not allowing students to bring in the celebrity “big heads” that have been featured in the student section behind the basket for the last several years.

The tradition began with the hiring of former coach Tom Crean in 2008. He brought the idea to Bloomington from his time at Marquette from 1999-2008.

For IU fans needing good news after the loss, 5-star recruit Romeo Langford announced that IU made it into his top three choices of schools. The New Albany product is rated as one of the best high school guards in the entire country.

We are following this story and will update once Indiana University releases more information.