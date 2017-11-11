× Bands for America semi-final competition underway at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS Ind– Music filled Lucas Oil Stadium today as more than dozen marching bands from across the country competed in the semi-finals of the Music for All’s Bands of America competition

The high energy performances feature choreography, singing, music and color guards. Some of the pieces are as long as 11 minutes.

Organizers say these days, band students are expected to do much more than just play an instrument.

“Marching band is more like marching movement. Kids now today can play their instrument extremely well, far better than I could when I was younger, and now they are able to add all types of body movement,” said CEO Music for All Eric Milton,

The grand national champion will be named later tonight.

Gates open for the finals competition at 6:30 p.m. tonight with performances beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at 16 dollars.

Last year, Carmel High School won it all. We’ll keep you updated if they can pull it off again this year.