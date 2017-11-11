× Authorities: Volunteer firefighter arrested after killing another firefighter at crash scene, .21 BAC

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter allegedly killed another volunteer firefighter Friday night in southern Indiana due to drinking.

Just before 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Old Highway 50 just west of CR 800 E. on the report of a crash with injury.

Deputies responded and said three other firefighters with Montgomery and Cannelburg arrived on scene.

A fourth firefighter, identified as 26-year-old Colby Blake, was traveling east in his 2006 Dodge Ram when police said he struck the rear of another truck and kept driving.

Blake then allegedly struck 27-year-old Kendall Murphy, a Montgomery volunteer firefighter, who was standing outside of his 2013 Ford Fusion.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blake was uninjured in the crash but was reportedly found to be intoxicated with a BAC level of .21 percent.

He was charged with OWI causing death and reckless driving.