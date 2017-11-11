4 Our Veterans: Two IFD firefighters share their stories on serving in military

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - "Thank you for your service," chances are you’ve said that someone you’ve seen in uniform.

For these two men, they have more than enough reasons to say “you’re welcome.”

“I’ve always wanted to give back and do something for the greater good.” said Army Reservist Sergeant First Class Christopher Van Roo.

“It’s what my purpose in life is for and I love it.” said Army National Guard Captain Ross McKee.

It’s duty they learned. McKee had one grandfather who served during World War II and another who served during the Korean war.

Van Roo was the first one in his family to join the military since both of his grandfathers returned from their service in World War II.

For family and country they answered the call of duty.

Van Roo did tours of duty in Iraq in 2006 and 2007. McKee was there from 2007 to 2008.

That born and bred call to duty followed them home. Both now firefighters with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

“There is always the sense of danger, yes. It’s the same thing with the fire department. We have to go into burning buildings.” said McKee.

They’ve traded fatigues and humvees for turnout gear and fire engines.

“I’ll probably do the military and fire service until I can’t walk anymore.” said Van Roo.

The flag and the thin red line, both in their blood.

And if war call them away from the fire… “I’ll go back. It’s my mindset. I know that it’s what I’m here for. It’s what God put me here to do.” said McKee.