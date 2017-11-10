× Zionsville chosen as new home for central region headquarters of Little League

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – After a lengthy selection process, Little League has officially announced Zionsville as the permanent home for their central region headquarters.

The decision was made on Friday following an evaluation of communities who responded to a Request for Proposal last fall.

“We are very excited to be able to call Zionsville the new home for our Central Region Headquarter and are looking forward to what the future holds in this community and throughout the region,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “We are very grateful for all of the communities that were involved in the relocation process, and are thankful to all the leaders within those communities that helped along the way.”

The new HQ will be located on the southwest corner of Whitestown Parkway and South 875 E, just south of the Zionsville High School Baseball and Softball Complex.

The facility is anticipated to open in 2019. Established in 1989, their headquarters is currently located in Indianapolis.

Collectively, the office, with the guidance and assistance provided by 89 volunteer District Administrators, coordinates operations for approximately 26,000 teams and 375,000 players participating in all levels of Little League Baseball and Softball.