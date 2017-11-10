× Women assaulted manager at Indianapolis McDonald’s because they wanted chicken McNuggets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two women climbed through a drive-thru window at an Indianapolis McDonald’s and attacked the store manager following a dispute over chicken McNuggets, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald’s located in the 1600 block of North Meridian Street on Friday around 3 a.m.

The store manager told police two women pulled up to the drive-thru window saying they never received their chicken McNuggets. The manager told them they never ordered McNuggets, and he even re-printed out their receipt to show them.

The women said they wanted to purchase McNuggets, so the manager told them they would need to drive around the building and wait in line. The women got mad and began pounding on the window and honking their horn.

The women proceeded to climb through the drive-thru window, knocking over a basin full of tea and a register, and they began attacking the manager.

The women then climbed back out of the drive-thru window and sped away, never receiving any McNuggets.

Video of the event was turned over to police.