× The coldest air in 9 months has arrived, with rain chances going up later in the weekend

The arctic air has arrived! This is the coldest day that we’ve seen since early March! Highs will only top out in the 30s with sunny skies, but wind chills will remain in the 20s through this afternoon.

Football Friday Night will be COLD! Temperatures will drop into the 20s by 8pm, and wind chills will also drop back down to the teens under clear skies this evening.

Veterans Day on Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Rain chances will go up on Sunday.

The rain on Sunday will be spotty and light. It will NOT be a wash out. However, as folks are heading in and out of Lucas Oil for the Colts game at 1pm we could have a few light showers on radar.

Rain totals will be well under 0.25″.

Temperatures will return to the 50s early next week. We can also expect a larger storm system to bring heavier rain on Wednesday.