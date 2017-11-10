Police investigating after triple shooting on northeast side

Posted 10:51 pm, November 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:20PM, November 10, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police were at the scene of a triple shooting tonight on the northeast side.

Just before 10:30 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 3600 block of Wingate Terrace on the report of a person shot. The scene was at the Spanish Oaks apartment complex.

Police confirmed that three people, two males and a female, had been shot. One victim was in critical condition and two were in serious.

This shooting comes after a fatal double shooting tonight that claimed the life of a man near the same area.

Police say that the suspects or suspect fled the scene and they are asking for the public’s help with information.

IMPD believes the victims were targeted.

