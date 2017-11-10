PHOTOS: Volunteers in Connersville put up over 500 flags in honor of Veteran’s Day

Posted 12:30 pm, November 10, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – Volunteers in Connersville came together for a huge display to honor Hoosier heroes on Veteran’s Day.

On Wednesday, Indiana VFW Post #571 was joined by Amvets Post #11, American Legion Post # 1, and members of the Connersville National Guard as they put up close to 550 American flags on Eastern Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street and also on Park Road from 15th Street to 30th Street.

The flags will stay up until Sunday at noon. This is the third year they have done this.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s