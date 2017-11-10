PHOTOS: Volunteers in Connersville put up over 500 flags in honor of Veteran’s Day

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – Volunteers in Connersville came together for a huge display to honor Hoosier heroes on Veteran’s Day.

On Wednesday, Indiana VFW Post #571 was joined by Amvets Post #11, American Legion Post # 1, and members of the Connersville National Guard as they put up close to 550 American flags on Eastern Avenue from 5th Street to 15th Street and also on Park Road from 15th Street to 30th Street.

The flags will stay up until Sunday at noon. This is the third year they have done this.