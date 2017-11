Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- This Colts' season, we’re taking a look at some of the former players who still call Indiana home today.

We’re highlighting their transition from a player to a pillar in our community in our "Life After Colts" series.

CBS4's Jillian Deam sat down former linebacker Gary Brackett, who's known as a successful entrepreneur with a both a growing business and nonprofit.

