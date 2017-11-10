× High school football preview: state tournament regionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The road to championship weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium continues with the regional round of the IHSAA football state tournament Friday night.

In class 6A, the Ben Davis Giants look to continue their quest for the perfect season as they visit 7-4 Fishers. The winner will take on the Avon-Center Grove victor in next week’s semi-state. On the other side of the bracket, defending champion Carmel travels to Fort Wayne to play Snider with a semi-state date with either Crown Point or Penn on the line.

Twelve-time state champion Cathedral’s trip to Bloomington South highlights the class 5A schedule. The winner advances to face the survivor of Columbus East and Terre Haute North. Zionsville will take on Kokomo on the other side of the bracket after upsetting 5A No. 1 New Palestine last week.

In class 4A, Greenwood is the only Indianapolis-area school still alive. The 10-2 Woodmen will host 10-2 Mississinewa.

Undefeated Danville will host 13-time state champion Bishop Chatard in a re-match of a sectional final from last season. On the other side of the bracket, Brebeuf looks for its second semi-state berth in school history as the Braves host West Lafayette.

In class 2A, Scecina takes on Western Boone and Lapel visits Eastbrook, while in class A action Arlington tries to avoid playing the last game in school history as it hosts Lutheran.

Tune into Football Friday Night on CBS4 at 11 p.m. for complete regional coverage.