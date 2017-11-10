‘Grow with Google’ aims to better Indiana’s workforce  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dozens of employees from Google invaded the Indiana State Museum Friday to help Hoosier job seekers and business owners improve their digital skills.

The event was called, “Grow with Google,” and Indianapolis was chosen as the first destination for the tour.

“I mean you look downtown you see the Salesforce Tower, you see our tech abilities in other parts of the state and so I think there’s an understanding we are one of the hot tech centers in the country right now,” Senator Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, said.

The State of Indiana estimates there will be 100,000 new job openings in tech fields by 2025 and workforce development leaders say currently there is a shortage of people to fill those jobs.

“It’s really important for Indianapolis in particular, but in Indiana in general for individuals to have the skills to navigate digital literacy and to find the jobs available. At this point in time, every company is a tech enabled company,” Employ Indy President and CEO Angela Carr-Klitzsch said. “We think particularly as the manufacturing industry transitions to the advanced manufacturing it’s important for those individuals to have a competency in digital literacy.”

Carr-Klitzsch said she believes events like the one at the State Museum this weekend are critical for Indiana to stay competitive in the tech world.

“That’s why it’s exciting Google is in town because this is really the catalyst we need to refocus our efforts in that K-12 education space as well as post-secondary education to meet that demand,” she said.

As part of the event, Google was pushing a new IT certification it plans to offer starting in January.

A degree they hope appeals to people like Jordan Smith, who recently graduate from Wabash College with a degree in rhetoric, but is now looking for a career in the tech scene.

“A lot of people don’t even know what my major is so they don’t know what to do with me half the time,” he said. “I recently moved to Indy because of the opportunities that are popping up in Indianapolis so hopefully I get the opportunity to shine and just get to work. That’s all I’m looking for.”

The Grow with Google event is free and open to the public and continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.