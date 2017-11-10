× Google hosts flagship event in Indianapolis aimed at helping residents improve digital skills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Grow with Google is in Indianapolis this weekend for their first-ever flagship events.

The two-day event is aimed at helping job seekers, students, teachers, entrepreneurs and small business owners improve their digital skills.

Google staff will be on site to offer more than 20 workshops, and over 100 coaching sessions at the Indiana State Museum.

Topics include job search strategies, presentation skills, search engine optimization, coding basics and more.

Below is an itinerary of events for this weekend:

Friday, November 10 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m.- Opening remarks from Lisa Gevelber, Google VP of Marketing Google, Senator Joe Donnelly and Mayor Joe Hogsett

11:30 a.m. – Fireside chat with John Green and Angela Lin, YouTube’s Head of Family and Learning Partnerships

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Workshops and demo stations

Saturday, November 11 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 to 11 a.m. – Panel discussion with local small businesses:

Claire Brosman, Director of Grants and Communications, School on Wheels founder

Grant Longenbaugh, Janus Motorcycles – Janus Motorcycles

Stan Muller, Complexly

Mark Olsen, Complexly

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Workshops and demo stations