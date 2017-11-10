Freebies and discounts in honor of Veterans Day 2017

Saturday, November 11, marks Veterans Day—and those who’ve served their country can take advantage of free meals, discounts and deals as a “thank you” for their service and dedication.

Make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.

Here are some of the deals available:

Restaurants

  • Applebee’s: Free entrée available to veterans and active member military from a special Veterans Day menu at participating locations.
  • Bar Louie: Free burger or free flatbread for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All veterans and active military duty enjoy a free entrée $12.95 and under on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Bob Evans: Free meal from a specially selected menu for veterans and active military.
  • Bonefish: Free Bang Bang Shrimp for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Boston Market: Buy an individual meal and a drink, get another meal free. Coupon good from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Print the coupon here.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military get free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
  • Carrabba’s: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military with purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola beverage. Make sure to mention the deal when ordering.
  • Chili’s: Free entrée for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations. Choose from a special menu including Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.
  • Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Saturday, Nov. 11
  • Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Famous Dave’s: Free Two Meat Salute for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara for veterans and active duty military through Sunday, Nov. 12.
  • Frisch’s Big Boy: Free Big Boy Sandwich for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Golden Corral: Free thank-you dinner for veterans and active duty military on Military Appreciation Night, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.
  • Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from a special menu.
  • IHOP: Veterans get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small coffee for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Little Caesars: Free lunch combo on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from a special menu.
  • Max and Erma’s: Free cheeseburger meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • O’Charley’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from the $9.99 menu.
  • Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active duty military.
  • On the Border: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Military guests will receive a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo meal that includes their choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more.
  • Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.
  • Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwich for veterans and active duty military until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Primanti Bros.: Free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
  • Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
  • Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer (up to $10 value) for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
  • Starbucks: Veterans and active duty military and spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military. Choose from a special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11.
  • TGI Fridays: Free ½ rack for ribs or any entrée up to $12 for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • White Castle: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military. Promotion will run all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Retailers/services

  • Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.
  • Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
  • Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11. Use promo code VET17 for online purchases.
  • Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.
  • Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.
  • Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.
  • Toys R Us: 15% off total store purchase through Saturday, Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military.
  • Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.
  • Walgreens: Veterans and active duty military with Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11.

 