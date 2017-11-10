Freebies and discounts in honor of Veterans Day 2017
Saturday, November 11, marks Veterans Day—and those who’ve served their country can take advantage of free meals, discounts and deals as a “thank you” for their service and dedication.
Make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.
Here are some of the deals available:
Restaurants
- Applebee’s: Free entrée available to veterans and active member military from a special Veterans Day menu at participating locations.
- Bar Louie: Free burger or free flatbread for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: All veterans and active military duty enjoy a free entrée $12.95 and under on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Bob Evans: Free meal from a specially selected menu for veterans and active military.
- Bonefish: Free Bang Bang Shrimp for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Boston Market: Buy an individual meal and a drink, get another meal free. Coupon good from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Print the coupon here.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active military get free small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
- Carrabba’s: Free appetizer for veterans and active duty military with purchase of an entrée and a Coca-Cola beverage. Make sure to mention the deal when ordering.
- Chili’s: Free entrée for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, at participating locations. Choose from a special menu including Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Rach Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.
- Cracker Barrel: Complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Saturday, Nov. 11
- Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 10, from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Famous Dave’s: Free Two Meat Salute for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara for veterans and active duty military through Sunday, Nov. 12.
- Frisch’s Big Boy: Free Big Boy Sandwich for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral: Free thank-you dinner for veterans and active duty military on Military Appreciation Night, which is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13.
- Hooters: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from a special menu.
- IHOP: Veterans get a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Friday, Nov. 10.
- Krispy Kreme: Free donut and small coffee for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Little Caesars: Free lunch combo on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Choose from a special menu.
- Max and Erma’s: Free cheeseburger meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- O’Charley’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Choose from the $9.99 menu.
- Olive Garden: Free entrée from a special menu for veterans and active duty military.
- On the Border: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Military guests will receive a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo meal that includes their choice of enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, chimichangas, soup, salad and more.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.
- Panera Bread: Free breakfast sandwich for veterans and active duty military until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Primanti Bros.: Free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
- Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert on Saturday, Nov. 11, for veterans and active duty military.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer (up to $10 value) for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
- Starbucks: Veterans and active duty military and spouses can get a free tall brewed coffee. Starbucks will also contribute $5 to support programs assisting service members.
- Texas Roadhouse: Free meal for veterans and active duty military. Choose from a special menu on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- TGI Fridays: Free ½ rack for ribs or any entrée up to $12 for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- White Castle: Free combo meal for veterans and active duty military. Promotion will run all day on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Retailers/services
- Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.
- Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11. Use promo code VET17 for online purchases.
- Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.
- Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.
- Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.
- Toys R Us: 15% off total store purchase through Saturday, Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military.
- Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.
- Walgreens: Veterans and active duty military with Balance Rewards card get 20% discount on Saturday, Nov. 11.