Dream job pays $60K for you to hang out on the beach, go to clubs in Cancun for 6 months

Want to get away from the cold and go on a tropical vacation? Cancun.com is hiring a new CEO, a “Cancun Experience Officer.”

The job entails spending six months on the beach and sharing your experiences through social media and videos. The person they hire will get paid $10,000 per month and get VIP access to clubs and activities with zero living expenses.

In order to apply, you must upload a one-minute long video to “CEO Search” describing why you should be hired.

The deadline to apply is December 17. You can submit your entry here.