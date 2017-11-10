× Butler shoots past Kennesaw State, 82-64, in Jordan’s debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Butler picked up its 36th consecutive home win over a nonconference opponent as the Bulldogs beat Kennesaw State, 82-64 in the season opener Friday night.

The game marked the Butler debut of coach LaVell Jordan, who helped the Bulldogs to conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances as both a player and an assistant coach.

Butler doubled up the Owls in the first half, taking a 48-24 advantage into intermission.

The Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the field, hitting 32 of 64 attempts, but just 6 of 25 from distance. Paul Jorgensen and Tyler Wideman contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

James Scott scored 26 points, hitting 10 of 19 shots from the field, including 4 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc, to lead Kennesaw State. Tristan Jarrett scored 15 points off the bench.