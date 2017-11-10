Authorities say Knightstown fire is highly suspicious, 64-year-old homeowner still missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - A 64-year-old man is missing after a fire rips through his Knightstown home. Now, investigators believe the blaze is highly suspicious.

“I woke up and heard a bunch of big pops,” said neighbor Patricia Jones.

It is one of the biggest fires Knightstown has ever had.

“I heard a small explosion and then my dog was going nuts so I looked out the back window and smoke was just coming over the trees,” said neighbor Garrett Palmer.

More than half a dozen fire departments showed up to 64-year-old Rick O’Neil’s Knightstown home to battle the blaze on Thursday. But, investigators say rick was not there. His daughter tells us they have not heard from him since the fire.

“We are all just really at a loss we just have no clue where he is,” said Rick’s daughter Nicole McCloud.

Rick has bad knees and a partially amputated foot. So, his family says he would not have gone very far if he was walking. His car was found in the burned rubble.

“It does not make sense. Nothing makes sense,” said McCloud.

Rick’s home was filled with collectables which the Knightstown Fire Department says fueled the fire.

“It was full of just stacks and stacks of antiques and beautiful things…it was a very big loss,” said a neighbor.

At this point, Rick’s family is not sure if their dad is hurt or just out of town.

“It is hard to know whether I should be mad or just concerned,” said McCloud.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire. At this point the fire marshals office is working to find accelerants inside of the home. Investigators believe the cause may be arson.