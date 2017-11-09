Woman dead after shooting at west side apartment complex

Posted 8:45 pm, November 9, 2017, by , Updated at 08:47PM, November 9, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a shooting at a west side apartment complex that left a woman dead Thursday night.

Police were called the scene in the 5700 block of Port Au Prince St. shortly after 7:30 p.m. That’s in the Addison Creek on Rockville Apartments near the Rockville Rd. overpass on I-465.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

CBS4 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

