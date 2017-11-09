× Woman dead after shooting at west side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a shooting at a west side apartment complex that left a woman dead Thursday night.

Police were called the scene in the 5700 block of Port Au Prince St. shortly after 7:30 p.m. That’s in the Addison Creek on Rockville Apartments near the Rockville Rd. overpass on I-465.

When officers arrived, they found the female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

