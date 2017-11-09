× Two men charged with felony murder in Indiana woman’s overdose death

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A southeastern Indiana prosecutor has charged two people with felony murder in connection with an overdose death.

Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel said Wednesday he filed the charges against Alvin Trimnell, who’s accused of selling heroin, and against Nathaniel Walmsley of Batesville, who Hertel says gave his wife, Rachel, the fatal injection that included fentanyl. She died July 30.

A felony murder charge alleges someone has died while a felony was being committed. It carries a possible sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison. Hertel said he believed it’s the first time the charge has been filed for an overdose in Indiana.

Hertel says the men were arrested Tuesday following a three-month investigation. It’s not clear at this time whether they have attorneys.