The ‘dad bod’ effect: A frank conversation about fatherhood, growing old and social media

INDIANAPOLIS – Move over six-packs!

The 'dad bod' craze continues to invade social media and the marketing is keeping pace.

We assembled a group of Indianapolis dads, non-dads and college students to host a candid conversation about fatherhood, dad bods and pop culture influence.

“I used to be the guy who was like I’m not wearing pajama pants to Wal Mart,” Brad Powers said. “I’m just not doing it! Well. I’ve done it.”

Powers is a member of the local band Union Suit Rally (all of whom quickly said they sport the dad bod). It's more often than not a weekly gathering of guys from all backgrounds – single, married, dads, non-dads – and an outlet to talk frank.

“I pay 75 dollars a month for a gym membership and never used it,” Randall Sharkey joked, a dad of two.

“I do too!” Powers quickly said back.

“I’ve been paying for years. Never used it.”

Pop culture and social media fuel the craze. That craze appears to have started a few years ago on a college campus.

A blog post proclaimed “Why Girls Love the Dad Bod” and it went viral.

“There was one time like two weeks ago when somebody actually asked me if I thought somebody, their friend, was attractive,” Daisy Gray said, a junior at the University of Indianapolis. “I was like ‘boy’s got a dad bod!’”

Even Notre Dame’s Nic Weishar, a tight end for the Irish, hasn’t escaped the fun this season.

An Indy Star article this season proclaimed “…it was the one with the ‘dad bod’ who stole the show…”

“Yeah, I get a couple dad bod jokes here and there,” Weishar said in a post-game interview. “It’s all in fun.”

The marketing has exploded.

From dad bod fanny packs, to t-shirts, even Barbie’s Ken doll has rolled out a new ‘dad bod’ version.

“You shouldn’t strive to be a guy with a gut that hangs out below his t-shirt,” Daniel Miller said, a senior at the University of Indianapolis.

“But on the other end of that, I think it’s a good thing,” Jason Marshall responded, a senior. “We’re idolizing the normal, everyday people, and to me that’s a good thing. And as a guy, I appreciate it!”

Northwestern University has actually studied the issue in a sweeping medical study that tracked the weight of more than 10,000 men from adolescence to young adulthood.

The study found what it calls the ‘fatherhood effect’ – that is dads on average weigh more than non-dads. That weight gain, researchers pointed out, is on top of new pounds added after marriage.

“No matter who you talk to, no matter what shape or size they come in,” Powers aid. “It ain’t as good as it once was!”