The coldest air of the season is here
A cold front will usher in the coldest air of the season for the next 24 hours. We’ll have gusty winds and a few flurries overnight.
We’ll have a sunny day and highs will only rise into the 30s Friday afternoon making it the coldest day in nine months. Expect a cold evening for Football Friday Night with temperatures near freezing.
A second cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring a chance for light rain late.
Light rain and cooler temperatures will be with us on Sunday.
A hard freeze is likely across the area tonight.
Expect a chilly Friday at the bus stop.
We’ll have a sunny Friday.
Lows will fall below freezing Saturday morning.
Clouds will increase Saturday.
Showers are likely on Sunday.
Skies will clear on Monday.