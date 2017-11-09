× The coldest air of the season is here

A cold front will usher in the coldest air of the season for the next 24 hours. We’ll have gusty winds and a few flurries overnight.

We’ll have a sunny day and highs will only rise into the 30s Friday afternoon making it the coldest day in nine months. Expect a cold evening for Football Friday Night with temperatures near freezing.

A second cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring a chance for light rain late.

Light rain and cooler temperatures will be with us on Sunday.

A hard freeze is likely across the area tonight.

Expect a chilly Friday at the bus stop.

We’ll have a sunny Friday.

Lows will fall below freezing Saturday morning.

Clouds will increase Saturday.

Showers are likely on Sunday.

Skies will clear on Monday.