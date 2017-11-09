Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 58-year-old Bedford man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 58-year-old Richard Lagle of Bedford.

He is 5’7 ”, 150 pounds, grey hair, and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing baseball cap, brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Lagle was last seen at 10:45 a.m on Thursday in Bedford and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Richard Lagle, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 812-275-3316 or 911.

