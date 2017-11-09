Some fidget spinners found to have high amounts of lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A consumer advocacy group recently found that some fidget spinners being sold at Target stores across the nation contain high levels of lead.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group studied 12 fidget spinners sold at Target stores and two of them contained high levels of lead, the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner Brass and Metal models made by Bulls-i-Toy.

“(Lead exposure) is a lifelong impact. It will be something (children) will carry with them for their entire lives,” Marion County Health Department Administrator Karla Johnson said. “And their struggles that they are going to have in school, and the struggles that they are going to have in life are not fair to them, especially for something completely preventable.”

The two fidget spinners with high amount of lead are still on Target shelves and are being sold online.

The retailer and manufacture both said the items are still for sale because they are being marketed to children 14 years and older, and are not subject to the stricter lead standards of toys for younger children.

“If it says it’s marketed for children over 14 they don’t have to take it off the shelves and these are popular and there’s a lot of money to be made in those,” Johnson said. “So I’m not surprised by that, but children use them, children play with them so parents need to be mindful of that.”

In a statement a spokeswoman from Target said, “Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests, and we closely review all product safety claims that are brought to our attention. The CPSC has specific guidance in place for manufacturers of fidget spinners, which are carried at a variety of retailers.”

The Marion County Health Department offers free lead testing on all consumer products every Thursday from noon to 5:00 p.m.

“At least here in Marion County we can allow (parents) the peace of mind to have their toys tested if they want,” Johnson said.