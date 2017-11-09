LIVE STREAM: VP Pence arrives in Indy before tax reform speech in Plainfield

Primanti Bros. offering free sandwiches to vets and military members on Veterans Day

Posted 3:50 pm, November 9, 2017, by

Photo courtesy Primanti Bros.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Primanti Bros. is offering free food to vets and active military members this Saturday in honor of Veterans Day.

The company is offering any “Almost Famous” sandwich for free. It consists of roast beef, turkey, or pork, slaw, tomatoes, and french fries loaded onto it.

“We’re proud to stand with the military,” an executive said. “The most impressive thing a person can do is stand up and protect another – and we’re honored to give back, in a small way, as our opportunity to say ‘thank you.’”

The sandwiches will be free all day and available at all locations.  Primanti Bros. operates locations in Avon, Greenwood, Noblesville and Indianapolis.

Customers will be asked to provide a military ID.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s