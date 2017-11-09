× Police: 3 Kokomo residents arrested after cocaine found in home with children inside

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police arrested three Kokomo residents after they said citizens complained of a nuisance on Wednesday night.

Gabrielle McDowell, 27, William Brown, 34, and Daniel Hiatt, 40, were taken into custody in the 1200 block of E. Taylor St. after police said they found more than 14 grams of cocaine inside a home with children in it.

Hiatt was reportedly pulled over in the 500 block of E. Sycamore St. near the residence after 9:30 p.m.

Police said Hiatt shoved an officer and allegedly had cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He was charged with possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.

Officer then executed a search warrant on the home on Taylor St. and reportedly located pills, more than 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, a gun and digital scales.

Three children were also reportedly inside the home. Brown and McDowell were arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday at the home.

Brown was charged with dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of cocaine, neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

McDowell was charged with dealing in a schedule 2 substance, dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

All three suspects were transported to the Howard County Jail.