‘New’ schoolhouse apartments debut in historic Irvington

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

“New” and unique apartments are coming to historic Irvington on the east side of Indianapolis.

Core Redevelopment is debuting its very first property in Irvington. Formerly IPS School #85, ‘Schoolhouse Flats’ will feature old-school chalkboards, spacious common hallways and historic built-ins.

School #85 was built in the 300 block of South Arlington and was completed in 1928. The school was named for music teacher and author, George B. Loomis. It’s even rumored that Dwight Eisenhower gave a campaign speech in the school’s auditorium for his presidential bid.

With the decline in enrollment for public schools, the school was closed in 1997.

The school sat vacant until the late 90s when Diversified Insurance Brokerage Group purchased the building for $70,000 and renamed the facility. With over $400,000 spent on improvements, they preserved hardwood floors and fixtures. To restore the flooring, the original company installed the marbled terrazzo tile in the 1920s.

The historic 545 acre district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

Core Redevelopment focuses on the art of repurchasing historic structures. By salvaging original fixtures and materials, it helps keep the authentic vibe of a building present.

The apartments will be ready for move-ins in just a few weeks.

