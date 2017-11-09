× Make sure to wipe down your shopping cart handle, police advise

A police department in Arkansas issued a warning to everyone who uses a shopping cart, and their message is spreading across the country.

Officers with the Leachville Police Department say the next time you’re at the grocery store, make sure to wipe down your cart’s handle. It may seem like common knowledge for anyone trying to fend away germs, but police say the reason behind their recommendation is very important.

If people who abuse drugs use the shopping cart and they still have fentanyl on their hands, it can get into your system when you touch it. Officers say this is becoming more of a concern lately as the drug crisis continues to worsen.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, exposure to fentanyl is deadly, and it is 50 times more powerful than heroin. A dosage of fentanyl is a microgram, which is the equivalent to about a few granules of table salt.

Just a few months ago, an Indianapolis man was arrested for selling “gray death,” which is a deadly mix of heroin, fentanyl, the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.