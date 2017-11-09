Indianapolis Colts announce release of cornerback Vontae Davis

Vontae Davis #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball after recovering a fumble during the game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 28, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Vontae Davis #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball after recovering a fumble during the game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 28, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have released cornerback Vontae Davis, the team announced Thursday.
The team acquired Davis via a trade with the Dolphins in 2012.
This is a developing story.