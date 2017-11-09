Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you haven’t gotten your flu shot, now is the time. And here is a quick primer on why they are important and who and where you can get one:

According to the Centers for Disease Control the flu is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and even death.

Flu seasons can and do change and the illness can affect people differently. Millions of people get the flu every year and hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized.

In fact, the CDC estimates that flu related hospitalizations since 2010 ranged from 140,000 to 710,000, while flu-related deaths are estimated to have ranged from 12,000 to 56,000.

An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of coming down with the illness and spreading it to others.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are in the vaccine.

The CDC recommends use of injectible flu vaccines during 2017 – 2018. The nasal spray flu vaccine ought not to be used.

Both trivalent (three component) and quadrivalent (four component) flu vaccines are available.

A high dose trivalent shot has been approved for people over the age of 65. A recombinant trivalent shot that is egg free, is approved for people 18 and older, including pregnant women.

A trivalent flu shot made with adjuvant (an ingredient that helps create a stronger immune response in the patient’s body) is approved for people 65 years and older.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season. In fact this recommendation has been in place since February 24,2010.

