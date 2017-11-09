× Hamilton Southeastern bus driver removed from duty after testing positive for alcohol

FISHERS, Ind. – A bus driver for Hamilton Southeastern Schools is facing possible termination after the district says she tested positive for alcohol.

School officials say they received information that the driver of bus #239 may have been under the influence of a controlled substance while transporting students Thursday morning.

The driver was then taken in for drug and alcohol testing per the district’s policy. Once she tested positive for alcohol, the school corporation says it contacted Fishers police.

The driver, who drives routes to Hamilton Southeastern High School, Fall Creek Junior High School and Brooks School Elementary, has been removed from duty as police investigate.

“We do not tolerate any behavior that compromises the safety of our students,” said Hamilton Southeastern. “Our 300 bus drivers are required to submit to random drug tests, in-service training and other activities in accordance with Commercial Driver’s License rules and regulations set forth by the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana Department of Education.”

The school corporation sent parents the following message: