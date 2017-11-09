× App aims to save customers from disappointment, lets them know if McDonald’s ice cream machine is down

It may be one of the most frustrating things for fans of McDonald’s—going to your local restaurant only to learn that the ice cream machine is down.

No McFlurry. No ice cream cone. No sundae. No milkshake.

Absolute heartbreak.

A new app aims to fix that. Ice Check, which is currently only available for Apple devices, uses crowd-sourced data in real time and input from participating locations to let you know if the ice cream machine at your local McDonald’s is serving up the good stuff.

Users can check a map of area McDonald’s locations—ones with pink icons mean those stores’ machines are working just fine while locations with gray icons are down.

Creator Rain McLleod is the brains behind the app. She told BuzzFeed that she came up with the idea after an unsuccessful quest for a late night McFlurry.

“I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down,” McLeod said.

