Angela Brauer visits Meredith Nicholson School 96 for CBS4 Reads

CBS4’s Angela Brauer visited Meredith Nicholson School 96 Wednesday to read to Mr. Webb’s and Miss Taylor’s second grade classes.

She explained to the group what she does as a news anchor and then read two books, The Gingerbread Cowboy and Princess in Disguise.

The students had a spirit day called “Scholars in Sleepwear,” so they got to stay in their pajamas all day and celebrate reading.