Cold front crossing the state today will bring coldest air we’ve seen since March

Temperatures will run slightly below average with a partly-mostly sunny sky in the forecast for today. Our average high is 57 and today we'll see highs run about 5-7 degrees below that.

A cold front will cross the state during the mid-late afternoon hours today. We will NOT see any precipitation from this, however we will see an increase of cloud cover for a brief period of time. That front will arrive at the I-70 corridor around 5 p.m.

In wake of that front, we'll see the COLDEST air that we've seen in 9 months! Morning lows on Friday will drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Friday afternoon highs won't get out of the 30s! This will be the coldest day since March 4!

We'll return to the 40s this weekend. Veteran's Day on Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds. Shower chances will go up on Sunday. We'll have rain chances Sunday afternoon, but it will be light and spotty.

As people are going in and out of Lucas Oil for the 1 p.m. Colts kick off, a shower is possible, but it will not be a washout. Rain totals will be under 0.25" on Sunday.

We return to the 50s with sunshine early next week.