Today will be sunny but we have the coldest day that we’ve seen in 9 months later this week

High pressure is in control for today. That will help contribute to a beautiful and sunny Wednesday afternoon. Overall, temperatures will run a few degrees below average. We'll top out in the low 50s across most of central Indiana this afternoon. The average high to date is 57.

On Thursday a cold front will cross the state. All we'll see from it is an increase in cloud cover. The precipitation and snow will be up across the Great Lakes and north of central Indiana.

We will feel the effects of that cold front on Friday. It'll be the coldest day that we've seen in 9 months! Morning lows will be in the mid 20s with highs not making it out of the 30s. We haven't had a day like that since March 4!

We'll make it back into the 40s this weekend. Veteran's Day will be dry with increasing clouds. Rain chances will go up on Sunday.

We return to the 50s early next week along with sunshine for Monday and Tuesday.