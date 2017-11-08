× Safe Haven Baby Box volunteer hosting education event in wake of Indiana newborn rescue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Wednesday, an alarm alerted LaPorte County officials that a newborn had been put inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.

But even before that, Barbara Mahoney-Handlin planned to spend part of her weekend educating people in central Indiana about the box, how it can save lives and how their group is working to get more of them.

For Mahoney-Handlin, the cause is intensely personal.

She says she was left in a trash can in Madison County more than 60 years ago. Knowing that has inspired her to help babies who might not be as lucky to be found in time as she was.

She’s hosting an open house to showcase the box and the positive outcomes documented from having them available at 1326 Macintosh Court, Anderson, IN from 6 to 10 p.m.