Police: Suspected drunk driver in LaPorte turns out to be 7-year-old boy

LAPORTE, Ind. – Police in northwest Indiana engaged in a pursuit of what they thought was a drunk driver early Tuesday morning, but it ended up being a 7-year-old boy who managed to get behind the wheel.

According to police, an officer saw a car leave a Family Video with no headlights on at around 3 a.m.

The officer began following the vehicle and noticed it was reportedly weaving in and out of both eastbound lanes at 15 mph.

Authorities then said the pursuit went on for a mile as the driver got up to 40 mph once police activated lights and sirens.

Police said the driver then fishtailed, spun out and crashed through a metal fence outside a business.

Officers said they pinned the vehicle in with their squad cars, then realized it was a 7-year-old boy when they found him hiding in the backseat.

The boy was transported to the police station and allowed to go home with his mother.

She told police the car belonged to her boyfriend and her son has been exhibiting behavioral problems lately at school.

WSBT said authorities did not reveal exactly how the boy managed to drive off in the vehicle and why it happened before sunrise.