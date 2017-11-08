Police: Florida woman arrested for hitting bouncer with 12-pack of beer

Posted 5:58 pm, November 8, 2017, by

GAINESVILLE, FL . – Police in Florida arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted a bouncer with a 12-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

According to the Alligator, 27-year-old Casey Willey was taken into custody after authorities attempted to remove her from the :08 bar in Gainesville.

Police said Willey hit the bouncer with the 12-pack after the bar was closing and refused to leave.

Willey allegedly was behaving violently and yelling profanities while being arrested.

She was arrested on a charge of disorderly conducted and taken to the Alachua County Jail.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s