Pokémon Go company creating 'Harry Potter' mobile game

Pokémon Go swept the nation in 2016. Now, the same company behind the addictive game is stepping into the “wizarding world.”

Niantic, Inc. and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that they’re developing an augmented reality (AR) mobile game inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter universe.

According to a Business Wire release, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will “put magic in the hands of aspiring wizards and witches worldwide.”

“By exploring real-world neighborhoods and cities across the globe, players will go on adventures, learn and cast spells, discover mysterious artifacts, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters,” reads the release.

Additional details surrounding the game will be announced in 2018. Those who want to stay on top of the latest updates, can sign up on the official website here.