Muncie charity asking for help after targeted by thieves

MUNCIE, Ind.- The charity, Feed My Sheep, is asking for help after crooks broke into their storage unit, stealing and destroying supplies they need to serve meals to needy families on Thanksgiving.

There’s just two weeks until Thanksgiving and Jeannine Lake, the charity’s director, is dealing with a problem she never anticipated.

“We’re probably thinking maybe half of the things look like we might not be able to salvage,” said Lake.

Sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, thieves broke into a storage unit facility off Riggin Rd. in Muncie.

Two of those units are rented by Feed My Sheep.

“It’s not a good situation because we have to recover some of the items that have been damaged or destroyed,” said Lake.

Lake said much of their serving supplies were destroyed, a lot of the clothes meant for the poor were soaked and damaged when the crooks left the unit doors wide open. Now, much of the material has to be thrown out.

“It is frustrating, it is very frustrating,” said Lake, fighting back tears, “and it makes me mad because we were taught early on in my family that you don’t put your hands on things that aren’t yours.”

Muncie police are investigating. According to police reports, eleven units were broken into.

Investigators think the crooks cut a hole in the fence to get in, and then cut off padlocks on each unit.

“It does make you angry,” said volunteer Steven Case, “but Ifeel like it’s probably somebody looking for something to sell.”

In a statement, the storage facility’s spokesperson Pete Abel, said, in part “We have security measures in place at all our facilities and take these matters very seriously…we’re making plans now – with our employees in the area – to help the affected charitable organization restock their supplies for the benefit of the homeless this holiday season.”

If you’d like to help, just head over to Feed My Sheep Muncie’s website for information on how to donate.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.