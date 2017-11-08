Metazoa Brewing Company makes animals a priority as a favorite pup-friendly spot for local brews

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over the past few years, there has been a rebirth in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, especially within the strip of College Avenue between Massachusetts Avenue and downtown. One of the pioneers of that movement was Metazoa Brewing Company, located at 140 S College Avenue.

When you read through the Yelp reviews, the praise goes beyond the beer selection. Folks love their events, incredible downtown views, welcoming atmosphere, and above all, the fact that they are pet friendly.

“We are pet friendly. Since we don’t serve food in-house, that means you can bring your dog, your cat, your pig in and have a beer,” said Carly Hopkins, who specializes in outside sales for Metazoa.

At Metazoa Brewing Company, having a beer alongside your best friend takes on a whole new meaning—especially when your best friend is covered in fur. Here, animals are not only allowed–they are a priority.

“We do give 5% of all of our sales to different animal organizations. We have them all listed here on the wall. Most of them are going to be local here in Indiana. We try to keep it as local as we can,” Hopkins said.

Your furry friends will appreciate the water bowls scattered throughout the brewery, bones, pup-friendly gear, and their own dog park out back.

But the humans come for the beer.

Their offerings change throughout the year, but Yelp reviewers seem to have some favorites, like their Hoppopotamus house IPA, and their chocolate milk stout.

“Everybody seems to request that and we like to get a little funky in-house with it and put peanut butter in it sometimes, put coconut in it sometimes. So that’s one that you can really get funky with which people really seem to like,” Hopkins explained.

Four Things You Need to Know:

And don’t forget to check out their calendar of events.

“On the weekends they are offering ‘Hops and Oms,’ so they have got yoga teachers coming. They have events for the animal charities throughout the year,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

But if you visit when the weather is nice, don’t forget to check out the view from their patio.

“We have the most amazing view of downtown Indianapolis, especially when the weather is pretty. You can see perfectly on our patio,” Hopkins said.

While Metazoa doesn’t serve food, there are many nearby businesses who deliver right to the brewery. Plus, there always seems to be a food truck there, like Union Jacks, who was parked out front during out visit. Even if you want to bring some food from home, the staff at Metazoa says you are more than welcome.

You can check out Metazoa Brewing Co. on Yelp or on their website for more info. You can also connect with them via Facebook.

